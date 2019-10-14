31 residential schools proposed in Telangana

By | Published: 12:33 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Given the high demand for seats, Telangana Residential Educational Institutions (TREI) Society proposed setting up 31 residential schools in the State. It submitted a proposal for the sanction of these schools in every district.

Currently, 37 residential institutions, including two residential schools, 33 schools-cum-junior colleges and two residential junior colleges, were being operated by the Society with a total intake of 1,480 seats.

With an objective to provide quality education to talented children in rural areas, the Society was established in 1972 (then it was called Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society) as an autonomous body. It got its first school in Sarvail, Nalgonda district, in 1972 and is being successfully operated till date.

Due to the high demand from parents and students, the State government upgraded 27 residential schools (boys-13 and girls-14) into Intermediate colleges during the 2018-19 academic year. This benefited 2,160 students, who were admitted into newly upgraded residential junior colleges. Apart from regular academics, the students are provided with coaching for competitive examinations such as Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test.

During the 2017-18 academic year, nine students, including four from Junior College for Boys, Sarvail, and five from Junior College for Girls, Hasanparthy, got admissions into the medicine programme. “In view of the district re-organisation, a proposal was submitted to the State government for the sanction of 31 residential schools. The proposal is now with the government,” an official said.

In the last five years, the government established 602 residential schools across Telangana. Out of these, 242 are under BC Welfare, 204 under minority welfare, 104 under SC development and 52 under tribal welfare departments. These schools are providing academics, free accommodation and mess facility to 2,39,749 students under different welfare departments.

