3,148 caught for drunk driving across Telangana

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The State capital led from the front when it came to drinking and driving to celebrate New Year. While a staggering 3,148 persons were nabbed across the State during special anti-drunk driving checks on New Year’s Eve, 951 persons were caught in Hyderabad city alone.

In Cyberabad, which stood second in the number of persons nabbed with 873, one woman was among those held for driving after getting high. In Rachakonda, 281 were held while only one person was caught in Narayanpet district.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy had asked police across the State to conduct drunk driving checks to prevent road accidents on the eve of New Year. Following the directive, teams from the Traffic and Law & Order police stations, equipped with breath analysers, took positions at accident-prone spots identified through an earlier exercise. The drive continued from Tuesday evening till 8 am on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad Traffic, said the Traffic Police took up the drive at various places in the night and booked 951 cases. “All those caught will be produced before the court. The court will decide on the quantum of punishment,” he said.

Those who were caught will also have to attend the counseling organized at the Traffic Training Institutes in the city. V Satyanarayana, Commissioner, Ramagundam, said the police created awareness through social media and other platforms against the ill effects of drunk driving for the last five days. “Around 100 teams were formed to conduct anti-drunk driving checks on New Year eve,” he said.

Effective measures of traffic cops pay off

Hyderabad; Effective measures of the traffic police in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to ensure zero per-cent accidents on New Year eve in the city yielded good results. The city roads did not witness a single fatal accident on Tuesday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) K Babu Rao, said the police have studied the locations where accidents were reported on New Year eve in previous years.

“Based on the report we prepared a plan. All the flyovers were closed and metal barricades were placed to check over-speeding at certain places. This apart, we had teams conducting drunk and drive checks and it helped in making it accident-free day,” he said.

The traffic teams were equipped with breath analyser to check those driving vehicles in inebriated state. “We also asked the event organisers and management of star hotels, bars and pubs to put up display board about consequences of driving in inebriated condition.

Suggestions were made to the management to encourage customers to hire cabs to return home after party,” said Babu Rao.

A traffic police official from Rachakonda said several awareness initiatives were taken up by the traffic police on social media platforms in the run up to the New Year on road safety.

Drunk drive checks at Sangareddy, Siddipet

Sangareddy: A huge number of persons were caught by Sangareddy and Siddipet police during anti-drunk driving checks on New Year’s eve. According to DSP, Sangareddy, P Sridhar Reddy they have taken as many as 200 persons into custody in Sangareddy district as they were caught driving vehicles after consuming excess liquor. The DSP said that they will produce them before the court after giving proper counselling.

Meanwhile, the Siddipet police have caught as many as 81 people, who were driving the vehicle after consuming liquor. Siddipet Traffic Police alone has caught 32 drunkards. Relevant cases have been registered against them.

