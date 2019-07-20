32 CCTV cameras installed in Vanasthalipuram

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: As part of the Community CCTV project, the Rachakonda police, with the support of Sans Info Technology and residents, installed 32 CCTV cameras at Prashanth Nagar in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday. The total cost of the project was Rs 7 lakh.

Officials said the cameras covered all entry and exits points, main routes of the locality, two main temples, main parks and crime-prone spots. “The functioning of the surveillance cameras is being monitored every day through teleconference. Constant efforts are on to make shop owners and others aware about the need to install CCTV cameras,” officials said.

As many as 37,766 cameras were installed in the LB Nagar zone, of which 3,865 are in Vanasthalipuram. Recently, a thief was caught by the Vanasthalipuram police with the help of CCTV cameras in Prashanth Nagar. It was after this that the locals supported the police to install 32 cameras.

