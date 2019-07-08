32 children with food poisoning admitted to Niloufer

By | Published: 12:07 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 32 children from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) residential school in Vijay Nagar Colony, Asif Nagar were brought to the Niloufer Hospital with typical symptoms of food poisoning on Monday morning and are undergoing treatment.

According to senior pediatricians from the hospital, the children complained of nausea, headache and vomiting and are being treated based on their symptoms. The hospital authorities said that so far none of the children were admitted and treatment is being given in the Out Patient (OP) wing of the hospital.

A decision to admit children will be taken only after observing the health condition of the children for some more time, they added. According to hospital authorities, the children are stable and are responding to the medication.

