‘Over 32 lakh passengers travelled in Hyderabad Metro’

Hyderabad: A staggering 32.25 lakh passengers travelled in Metro trains since its launch on November 29 and patronage is slowly stabilising with an average of one lakh passengers traveling in Metro trains every day.

Nearly 22 per cent of passengers are using Metro smart cards and till date over 1.5 lakh smart cards have been sold. The sale of cards has been increasing and on an average about 2000 cards are being sold every day.

Chennai Metro, which started with an initial patronage of about 50,000 a day has now stabilized at 25,000 passengers a day.

It takes about couple of months for Hyderabad Metro patronage to stabilize and it is expected that patronage will stabilize between 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh a day, said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy here on Friday.

Though the response has been phenomenal, the patronage will be studied for couple of months. This apart, there are Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety statutory restrictions for increasing the train frequency and by March next year, the train frequency will be increased, he said.

Right now, trains are being operated with eight minutes frequency on the Ameerpet-Miyapur stretch and 15 minutes on the Ameerpet- Nagole stretch. Metro time table will be displayed at all stations during the next 4-5 days with timings, said Reddy.

Interestingly, the peak hour traffic is increasing mostly after 5 p.m. and many self-employed people are boarding the trains. This is peculiar to Hyderabad since many prefer working late here, he informed.

“Monthly Metro passes will be launched shortly. Initially, it will be exclusive for Metro trains and later RTC and MMTS services will also be synchronized,” said Reddy.

Regarding parking space at Metro stations, he said out of the 23 stations, exclusive parking facility is being provided at 11 stations. Parking is not at all a problem. More than half of the parking space remains unoccupied. However, tenders will be floated shortly for computerized smart parking soon, he added.

On the Old city connectivity, the Managing Director said the State government was keen on the stretch and different aspects were being discussed.