32-year-old man commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Banjara Hills on Tuesday night.

A Sai Kumar, (32) a resident of Yousufguda, lived along with his mother and was reportedly addicted to liquor. Two weeks ago, Sai Kumar came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his mother. He pushed his mother following which she fell on the ground and sustained minor injuries for which she was treated.

“Sai Kumar was scolded by elders for misbehaving with his mother, following which he was feeling low. On Tuesday night, he hanged himself in the house,” the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .