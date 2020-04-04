32-year-old man tests positive in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 12:20 am

Nagarkurnool: District Collector E Sreedhar said that a 32-year-old man from Nagarkurnool town has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday after his medical test reports were out. He said the youngster was among those who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month.

Sreedhar directed the municipal officials to sanitize the entire locality where the youngster lives besides ensuring 100 per cent lockdown in that locality. The youngster’s family members have been sent to quarantine and officials are trying to trace the persons who had come in contact with the youth after his return from Delhi.

This is the second corona positive case from the district, after a person was found positive in Kalwakurthy town a couple of days ago. Both of them are Tablighi returnees.

