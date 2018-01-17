32-yr-old man bludgeoned to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old person was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his friend and the latter’s sons during an argument over money, Petbasheerabad police said here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Anil Kumar Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was a resident of Petbasheerabad. He was a centring worker at building construction sites.

On Monday evening, he met his friend Rajwan, also a resident of Petbasheerabad, and they both consumed liquor in a local wine shop. Rajwan had come along with his two sons identified as Bantu and Sailash.

Police said that after consuming liquor, Rajwan asked Pandey to go along with him to a place on the city outskirts.

“After reaching an isolated place near Mallareddy College, they bludgeoned him on the head with wooden logs,” police said, adding that plan was to kill Pandey as he failed to return Rs 15,000 he borrowed from Rajwan a few months ago.

Police, who received information from passersby, shifted the victim to a local private hospital. He was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died later in the night. A case was booked and a search is on for the absconding suspects.