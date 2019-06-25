32nd ISTA Congress to begin on June 26 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: With the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) set to hold its 32nd Congress in Hyderabad beginning June 26, the Telangana State government is keen to make best use of the platform to showcase the State’s potential in seed production and export its seeds in international market.

The government is also planning to adopt latest technology and innovative methods to increase seed production, as well as create awareness among farmers of the State.

Telangana State enjoys 60 per cent share in seed supply market in the country and has been exploring ways to expand its presence in India as well as export seeds to other nations. The 32nd ISTA Congress to be held from June 26 to July 3, is expected to help the State to implement its plans into actions.

Ahead of the event, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said the ISTA Congress was being held in Telangana State which is a first in entire Asia. “To export the seeds and sell them in the international market, the government needs necessary permissions from ISTA. The current event will help us to understand international standards and market needs besides improving our operations through learning of latest technologies,” he said.

Hyderabad will play host for the international event to be attended by about 400 delegates including scientists, policy makers and industry representatives from around 80 countries including the UK, South Africa, Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and Austria. Stakeholders representing seed production, processing, biotechnology, seed testing laboratories and associated organisations, will showcase their products, solutions and services.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and the Telangana government are jointly hosting the eight-day conference. The workshops to be held during the event would focus on varietal identification, seed sampling, purity, germination and moisture.