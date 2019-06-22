331 tree parks to be spruced up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: A total of 331 tree parks, which were developed long ago, will now be spruced up and made fit for visitors during the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme.

These parks were developed a decade ago in different zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but most of them now lack proper maintenance and facilities.

These parks were developed with exclusive themes featuring different species, which grew into big trees. Each park has predominantly one particular species of trees and has now turned into dense and haphazard green coverage.

Covering nearly 175 acres, these 331 parks are now turning into a bane for the local residents and at many places, they have turned into mosquito breeding grounds and garbage dumpyards. However, despite having a good green cover in their colonies, local residents are unable to use these parks in the absence of proper facilities and maintenance.

As a means to increase the green cover in the areas, many saplings, including neem, red sandalwood, ficus and peepal, were planted in each park and after all these years, they have now turned bushy with wild growth, said a senior official from the GHMC.

When developed, these parks were far from habitation and though saplings were planted, their maintenance was neglected. At many places, because of depletion of groundwater, water supply was affected adding to the apathy in maintenance. “Visitors can hardly step into most of these parks and spend some time,” the official said.

Considering all these factors, the municipal corporation has now decided to maintain them properly. The idea is to put them to good use by providing basic amenities like walking and jogging tracks, benches and chairs. These works will be taken up in a phased manner, he informed.

Already, zonal commissioners have been asked to list out the requirements, especially manpower. In the first phase, manpower will be deployed to ensure proper maintenance and clearing wild growth so that visitors can at least walk in the parks during morning hours and evenings.

