34-hour hackathon held in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: On-demand workspace platform GoFloaters in association with AWSUGHYD, the volunteer-driven user group and Coderplex, a non-profit organisation for developers in Hyderabad is organising a 34-hour over-night AWStartathon featuring 50 plus team to foster solopreneurship & entrepreneurship. Starting from 9:00 AM on November 2, the event will go on till 7:00 PM on November 3 at 91springboard – Hitech City, Kondapur, Hyderabad.

The hackathon will focus on building innovations and newer business ideas on the AWS platform. The objective of the two-day event is to promote novelties and create the process of ‘Thinking by Design’. The hackathon will see participation from teams and individuals from across the Hyderabad and outstation participants who will develop new technologies and critical solutions of our day to day life and community we live in.

