340 drunk drivers sent to jail in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The third and fourth Metropolitan Magistrate Courts awarded imprisonment to 340 persons who were caught during anti-drunk driving checks in June. The court also cancelled or suspended licences of 121 persons for drunk driving, while a fine of Rs 54.94 lakh was levied on the offenders.

A total of 2,536 persons, who were driving in an inebriated condition, were caught during the anti-drunk driving inspections conducted at various places in the city in June. The court permanently cancelled the driving licence of one person, while that of 39 others were suspended for three years. The licence of two persons was suspended for two and half years.

The traffic police said those convicted would find it difficult to get government jobs and go abroad. All the offenders were counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet.