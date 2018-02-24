34,827 candidates to appear for TRT on Saturday

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) will begin from Saturday and as many as 34,827 candidates will be appearing for Language Pandit (Telugu) and School Assistant (Telugu) posts on the first day of the test. Language Pandit test will be held in the morning session and School Assistant exam in the afternoon session at 60 test centres in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Khammam districts. Candidates will be allowed into examination centre till 9.15 a.m./1.45 p.m. for morning and afternoon sessions

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Computer Based Recruitment Test. Candidates have been advised not to carry any electronic gadgets, pens, mobile phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watch, calculator, log tables, wallet, purse, notes, chart, loose sheets and recording instruments.