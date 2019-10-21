34,844 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty: Amit Shah

By | Published: 10:25 am

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

While addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial here, Shah said, “So far, 34,844 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. 292 martyrs will be added to this list today.”

The Home Minister said that today we have 144 police personnel in comparison per 1,00,000 people, while ideally, there should 222 police personnel.

Due to this, 90 per cent of the policemen work for more than 12 hours and more than three-fourth of the policemen are not able to take weekly holidays, Shah said.