35-year-old dies of Dengue Shock Syndrome in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old resident from Quthbullapur of Jeedimetla, Praveen Kumar Beku died of Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) Shock Syndrome at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad on Tuesday morning.

According to hospital authorities, Praveen was admitted at the hospital on Monday night in a critical condition with dengue shock and breathed his last within hours.

Unlike dengue, the shock syndrome is more severe and the symptoms of the patients include bleeding from nose, mouth, gums, gums with skin rashes, rapid weak pulse and difficulty in breathing, severe stomach pains with the skin cold and clammy. Patients of dengue shock syndrome usually die within the first 24 hours due to metabolic acidosis, severe bleeding from gastrointestinal tract and other organs, said the doctors.

