35-yr-old booked under POCSO Act in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A 35-year-old man was booked under the POCSO Act on charges of misbehaving with a six-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates in Balkonda mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district.

According to Balkonda Sub-Inspector Srihari, the accused, Banaji Rajeshwar, a resident of Balkonda mandal headquarters, on Sunday evening made the girl come into his house offering chocolates and later misbehaved with the girl. On knowing this, the mother of the girl lodged a complaint with Balkonda police, after which a case under POCSO Act was booked against Rajeshwar.