350 litre of animal fat made oil seized in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Municipal officials seized about 350 litre of edible oil allegedly made using animal fat at Mohammad Aslam’s home in the second ward of the town.

While Sanitary staff led by Sanitary Inspector Vijay Babu, was making rounds in the town, the foul smell emanating from one particular home attracted attention. On inspection of the house, they found one Mohammad Aslam making oil illegally using animal fat. They seized oil and machinery used for making the oil and filed a case against him in the town police station.

The locals alleged they asked Aslam to stop doing the activity since it is causing great discomfort to them. They appealed the Municipal officials and police to initiate stern action against the accused. The investigation is on.

