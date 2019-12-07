359 TSRTC contract staff to be regularised

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Keeping his promise, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday accorded permission to regularise 359 contract employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

According to the orders issued by TSRTC, permission was accorded to regularise 296 contract drivers and 63 contract conductors, who are on the rolls and completed 240 working days as on date of regularisation.

The order says that the date of regularisation on regular time scale with probationary rights will be with effect from December 1 and the contract drivers and conductors should have completed 240 working days. Employees who have not completed 240 working days will be regularised on the day they do so.

While carrying out the regularisation process of the contract crew, the TSRTC management advised regional managers to follow certain instructions. The appointment of contract drivers and conductors on regular time scale of pay should be made as per their roster seniority and the regularisation process should be completed immediately.

In case of the contract crew working in other regions on deputation, regional managers should obtain their details such as presence on rolls and completion of 240 working days, and include those eligible in the regularisation list of their respective region.

Executive Directors were asked to monitor the process of appointment in their respective regions with the details of drivers and conductors appointed on regular time scale of pay to be sent to the RTC management immediately, according to the order.

