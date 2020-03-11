36 Inter students booked for malpractice in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Adilabad: As many as 36 students of three government junior colleges were booked for indulging in mass copying during the ongoing annual examinations, on Wednesday. It was the second incident reported in erstwhile Adilabad in the recent past.

District Intermediate Education Officer R Dashru said that the 34 students belonging to Neradigonda Junior College, one each from colleges in Indervelli and Gudihathnoor mandal centres were found to have indulged in malpractice during mathematics, botany and civics examinations. The students were caught by a special team of squads from Board of Intermediate Education which arrived to the district from Hyderabad.

On March 7, a total of 31 students belonging to two government junior colleges were booked for allegedly indulging in mass copying in English subject of the ongoing annual examination of intermediate II year examinations in Nirmal district.

