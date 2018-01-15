36 killed in Baghdad twin suicide bombings

By | Published: 11:45 pm 11:07 pm

Baghdad: At least 36 persons were killed and 91 others injured in twin suicide attacks in Baghdad early on Monday, medical sources told Efe news agency.

The deadly attack, which was the bloodiest of its type to hit Iraq since February 2017, rocked Sahet al-Tayaran square in the city centre, an area that on a daily basis gathers large crowds of men in search of temporary work.

“The blasts were carried out by two suicide bombers,” Saad Maan, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Minister, tweeted. At least 91 people were injured in the assault, officials said.

According to Iraqi police, the twin blasts went off almost simultaneously and ripped through the crowds of temporary workers and passersby.

One lightly injured victim, 34-year-old teacher Mohamed Abdelamir, was having breakfast in a restaurant near the square when the explosion struck.

He told Efe that he left the restaurant after he heard the first blast hit at around 7.20 a.m. local time and emerged to see a large plume of smoke and dust.

Amid the screams of the victims on the ground another explosion knocked Abdelamir off his feet and injured him, he told Efe.

He said he saw bodies, injured people and blood scattered across the ground.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, meanwhile, issued orders for the security forces to track the extremist terrorists and bring them to justice.

A statement by his office said that Abadi, who is also Commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces, held a meeting with commanders of the security forces and the intelligence service of Baghdad and gave his directions “to chase the sleeper cells of terrorists and bring them to justice in order to ensure the security of the citizens”.

On Saturday, a car bomb explosion left three civilians killed and 10 others injured in Kadhimiya in northern Baghdad.