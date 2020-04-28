 36 security personnel in Supreme Court quarantined

By | Published: 8:58 pm

New Delhi: As many as 36 security personnel from Delhi police deployed in the Supreme Court, which was spooked a day ago when one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined.

According to sources, familiar with development in the top court, an infected employee was in the section IV of Registry, and his last working day was on April 16.

The employee had visited the apex court additional building across the road, and he had also worked in the main complex.

“He is a regular employee and not contractual, and currently, he is in a Delhi hospital”, said a source.

The infected person had come in close contact with two registrars, who have been also asked to self-quarantine.

“We will take further steps after discussing the situation with ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and medical experts. The family of the employee has been quarantined”, said the source.

A complete contact tracing was conducted to identify people who had come in contact with this employee.

A senior police officer, who is part of the security of the apex court, conducted contact tracing and identified 36 security personnel at various locations on the court complex, who had come in contact with this employee, sources said.

All these security personnel have been quarantined.

“For hours, police officers scanned the CCTV footage to identify people who had come into contact with this employee”, said a source.

The judges are taking up urgent matters from their residences and through a video-link, petitioners and lawyers participate in hearings. The Registry has been asked to share the video link with the parties concerned.