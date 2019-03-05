36-year-old woman found murdered in Vikarabad

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered a 36-year-old woman Swaroopa at her rented house at LIG Colony in Vikarabad by slitting her throat with a knife.

Though the incident occurred on Saturday night, it came to light on Monday morning when Swaroopa’s mother Sathyamma opened the main door lock with a spare key and found her daughter’s decomposed body on the floor.

Swaroopa was not responding to her mother’s phone calls since Saturday. Sensing something suspicious, Sathyamma came to Swaroopa’s house and opened the main door and found her dead.

Sathyamma, a resident of Rampur village, informed the police that Swaroopa’s marriage was performed with a farmer Sudhakar Reddy, a resident of Godamguda, 18 years ago.

Swaroopa was the second wife of Sudhakar. After four years of marriage, Swaroopa delivered a baby boy. When the boy was six-years-old, Sudhakar’s first wife Sandhya killed the boy in connection with a family dispute and since then Swaroopa was residing separately after deserting Sudhakar.

She was staying in a rented house at LIC Colony for the last three years and was working as a domestic help. “We are analysing the call data details of Swaroopa’s family members to zero in on those who were involved in the murder case,” said Vikarabad Sub-Inspector Laxmaiah.

Initially, the police suspect the role of Sudhakar as he again started meeting Swaroopa for the last few weeks. But his role was ruled out as he was taking part in a walkathon with over 50 villagers to visit a temple in Karnataka since Saturday morning.

The villagers also confirmed the same, Laxmaiah said adding that no property loss was reported at the house.