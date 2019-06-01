378 persons get jail sentence for drunk driving in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Total of 378 persons were sentenced to varying durations of imprisonment after being caught on drunk driving charges in the month of May.

According to the City Traffic Police, 2,294 persons were caught during anti-drunk driving checks during May at various places. Those caught were produced before the third and fourth Metropolitan Magistrate Courts in Nampally. The courts convicted 378 persons to imprisonment ranging from 15 days to one day. The courts also cancelled driving licenses of 220 persons. Driving licenses of four persons were cancelled permanently.

The courts also imposed a fine of Rs. 59,06,400. The violators were counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet.