378 Tahsildars repatriated to previous postings in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday issued orders repatriating 378 tahsildars who were transferred to other districts before the State Assembly elections in October 2018 and Lok Sabha elections in January 2019, to their previous postings. The district collectors concerned have been directed to relieve the tahsildars immediately, without waiting for substitutes and the repatriated tahsildars were instructed to report to their respective district collectors on Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took the decision to repatriate the tahsildars to their previous postings following a request from the tahsildars. The transfers were carried out before the polls as following instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as per election norms.

Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the necessary orders on Sunday, repatriating 378 tahsildars including 212 tahsildars in Zone VI and 166 tahsildars in Zone V.

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) thanked the Chief Minister, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao and Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for considering their request to repatriate them to previous postings. They vowed to work hard and resolve land related issues on a priority basis.

