3,788 fresh Covid cases in Delhi take tally to over 70,000

By | Published: 10:41 pm

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said.

With this Delhi has already overtaken worst-hit city Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally of 68,410 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the national capital reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947.

From Friday-Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day here. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded. Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,365, and the total number of cases mounted to 70,390. The bulletin said an order has been issued on extension for a period of six months the tenures of presently working senior residents and junior residents in hospitals, which get completed in three years and one year respectively.

According to the bulletin, 41,437 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 26,588, adding that 4,20,707 tests have been conducted till now.

The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday stood at 266.