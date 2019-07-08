38 accident hotspots identified in Rachakonda limits

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Thirty-eight accident hotspots were identified across the three zones in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, with 20 of them being in the LB Nagar Zone in Ranga Reddy, 15 in Malkajgiri Zone in Medchal-Malkajgiri and three in Bhongir Zone in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Each of these spots had five or more accidents reported at them from January to December 2018.

A road safety coordination meeting which was held on Monday decided to conduct joint inspections of these spots and to take engineering measures to prevent further accidents at the spots. The meeting was attended by officials and heads of different departments, including Transport, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, Roads and Buildings, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, TS Road Transport Corporation and the Electricity Department.

Traffic officials at the meeting made a presentation on the current safety scenario on the roads in the commissionerate’s limits and sought suggestions to prevent road mishaps.

Addressing the meeting, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat stressed the need for coordinated efforts by all departments to act responsibly and reduce fatalities and injuries on roads in Rachakonda. He requested the officials to take immediate short-term works to address the problems and to specifically tackle monsoon-related issues.

Bhagwat also suggested using advanced technology, including LED light strips, Variable Message Sign (VMS) boards with live speed display of vehicles on the Outer Ring Road and FASTag usage at the toll plazas among others.

It was also decided to conduct such meetings regularly for better results in road safety and traffic management.

