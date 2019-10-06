38 received promotion as forest beat officers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: Forest beat officers play crucial role in protection and conservation of forests in the State, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha. She advised them to discharge their duties with commitment as well as coordinate with elected representatives and people in the respective forest areas of operation, to protect the forest resources.

The PCCF was participating in the passing out parade of 27th batch of forest beat officers, who completed their six months training at Telangana State Forest Academy in Dhoolapally on Saturday.

About 38 assistant beat officers, received promotion as beat officers and underwent training since April this year. They were trained in 15 varied skills, including weapon training, forest land survey, prevention of smuggling and animal hunting, afforestation, and protection of forest resources among others.

B Sajanlal of Asifabad division was presented with gold medals for achieving top rank with 86.74 per cent marks and also being adjudged as an all-rounder in seven training subjects.

Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director P Raghuveer, Additional Conservator of Forests S Srinivas, Forest Academy Managing Director Prithviraj and other officials were also present.

