39 Telangana workers stranded in Saudi head for Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Jeddah: A large group of Telangana NRI workers, who had been stranded for over a year and a half in Saudi Arabia, finally left for home on Monday.

There are some hundreds of Indian workers hailing from various States who were employed with construction giant J&P. They made a decent living for themselves and their families back home; however, their ordeal began two years ago when the firm defaulted wages and removed some from their jobs.

About 50 workers, mostly from northern Telangana districts, are part of this group, and among them, 39 left for Hyderabad on Monday by a Saudi Arabian flight from Riyadh. The repatriation and departure of workers are being carried out in a phased manner and on Monday, it was the turn for those heading to Hyderabad.

“It is saddening to leave Saudi Arabia as I made some money earlier, but now the situation is grim,” said Mallesham, a worker hailing from Siddipet district.

“Initially, we were reluctant to return home without availing of Employee Service Benefits, known as ESB in Saudi Arabia, but the Indian Embassy officials assured us that they were seriously pursuing the claims on our behalf and we trust them,” said Raja Reddy, another worker hailing from Jagitial district.

“We urge the Telangana government to rehabilitate us and avail of our expertise in the construction field in the road to Bangaru Telangana,” said Babu Rao of Nizamabad district.

Some of the ailing workers, including one from Telangana, were repatriated earlier. The embassy, in collaboration with the local Labour Ministry, is providing food and healthcare to the stranded for some time now.

The workers hailed the effective role of the Indian Embassy to address their grievances. The Embassy in Riyadh has been pursuing the repatriation of workers with Saudi authorities for over a year. Then Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also visited Riyadh to address their case with local authorities.

The Telangana government was notified of the arrival of the workers at Hyderabad airport, and the NRI wing is set to provide them cash assistance to reach their native places from the airport.