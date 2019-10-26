3,929 tenders filed to operate 144 buses in Karimangar

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Karimnagar: A total of 3,929 candidates have filed tenders to operate buses in different routes of Karimangar region. RTC officials invited tenders from private operators to ply 144 bus services on 59 routes of the region.

The officials made arrangements to receive the tenders from the aspirants at Collectorate auditorium here on Saturday as the striking RTC workers had stalled tendering process in Regional Manager office in bus stand few days ago.

RTC officials issued a notification inviting tenders for 144 buses including 81 palle velugu and 63 express services. Of 59 routes, 39 are palle velugu and remaning 20 are express routes.

Out of 3,929 tenders, 2,780 tenders were filed for palle velugu buses and 1,131 tenders filed for express services. A total of 18 ready bus tenders including nine each of express and palle velugu were also filed.

Speaking to Telangana Today, P Jeevan Prasad, Regional Manager, Karimangar region, said that everything including filing of tenders, scrutiny and allocation of routes have been conducted in a transparent manner.

Unlike earlier, they have arranged separate boxes for different routes to drop tenders quotations by the aspirants. Acknowledgments have been issued to candidates after accepting tenders from them.

Tenders will be opened in the presence of all aspirants who filed tenders for a particular route, and allocated to a candidate who was quoted less. The candidate will be selected through the draw of lots if more than one persons are quoted for same amount, said the official.

