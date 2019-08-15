3D sound and light show at Bhadrakali hillock soon

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Warangal: Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the 73rd Independence Day celebrated across erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday. Individuals and public institutions organised flag hoisting celebrations.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao unfurled the tricolour at Police Parade Grounds in Hanamkonda in Warangal Urban district. Addressing the gathering, he listed out developmental activities taken up by the State government in the district.

“We are going to set up a 3D sound and light show at Bhadrakali hillock on a par with international standards. We are also developing Thousand Pillar temple, Warangal Fort and constructing Inner Ring Road (IRR) with Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) funds,” he added. He also said that the expansion of roads, drainage construction, development of junctions and other works are under way in Warangal city with Rs 2,200 crore sanctioned under the Smart City scheme.

“State festival Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara will be organised from February 5 to 8 at Medaram in the coming year. The State government is providing facilities on permanent basis for the benefit of the devotees,” he added.

Later, the Minister handed over Best Employee certificates to employees of various government departments. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner N Ravi Kiran received the Best Officer award on the occasion.

Warangal East MLA N Narender, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil and others attended the programme.

In Warangal Rural district’s celebrations at JNS grounds, Government Whip and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour. MLC Bodikunta Venkateshwarlu unfurled the national flag at Mulugu district headquarters. Zilla Parishad chairpersons Jakku Sriharshini, Angothu Bindu and Pagala Sampath Reddy hoisted the tricolour in Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Jangaon district respectively.

