3D Usher making PPEs for frontline workers

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: 3D Usher, an Indo-US startup with offices in Hyderabad and New York, is using its network to manufacture and supply safety kits to help flatten the Covid-19 curve. It has enabled supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, including head covers, face masks and shields, surgical gowns, hand gloves and shoe covers.

The company, which has been designing and manufacturing healthcare and safety products, has ramped up production of PPEs to meet the growing demand from the frontline workers. It is also developing several new products that are expected to enhance safety and contain the spread of the virus.

It has set up a dedicated unit spread over 20,000 sq ft at Kukatpally Shaktipuram Prashanthi Nagar industrial area in Hyderabad to manufacture face shields. The facility has an installed capacity to make 30,000 face shields a day. The shields made of disposable OHP sheets help prevent frontline workers from getting exposed to foreign objects.

Gopal Krishna, co-founder, 3D Usher, said, “Our company is at the intersection of mechanical engineering design and software. With our expertise in 3D printing and injection moulding, we have made and supplied over 25,000 face shields to several frontline workers in Telangana and northern States. In addition to manufacturing the face shields at our facility, we are using third party facilities in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, to make 10,000 PPE kits a day based on our designs. We have also made a manufacturing arrangement in the US to cater to that market.”

New products

The company is also developing a multi-purpose hand key, which helps people operate multiple touchpoints such as ATM keys, lift buttons, doorbells and public door handles. This device can be fixed on to the index and middle fingers to avoid touchpoints.

“The prototype and design are already done, and we expect it to be ready by the end of April or early May,” Gopal Krishna informed.

The startup is also developing a hands-free door-opener, which is to be attached to door handles, which are among the most germ-infested objects in hospitals, medical labs and elderly homes. The door-opener can be operated through the forearm or elbow, without the need of using palm, thus minimising the risk. 3D Usher plans to make these products both in India and the US and will explore third party manufacturing arrangement. It plans to release the designs of these products on open source platforms so that more manufacturers can make these products and they are accessible to a larger population. The company, which recently raised $500,000, is looking to raise a couple of million dollars in the next 6-9 months to meet its expansion needs.

