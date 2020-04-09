3L-tonne maize produced in Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Khammam: Nearly three lakh tonnes of maize was produced in Khammam and steps to procure the entire produce were taken, said Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

Inaugurating maize and paddy procurement centres at different villages in Sathupalli Assembly constituency in Khammam and in Aswaraopet Assembly constituency in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Thursday, the Minister said maize was cultivated in about 88,000 acres across the district this year and that the State government ensured a minimum support price of Rs 1,760 per quintal. Nearly 40 lakh gunny bags were made available for procuring the produce.

The Minister said paddy was cultivated in about 2.34 lakh acres from which about eight lakh tonnes yield was expected. Elaborate arrangements were already in place for procurement, he said

The Minister urged farmers and officials to ensure social distancing at the procurement centres to contain the spread of coronavirus.

MP Nama Nageswar Rao, Kothagudem ZP Chairman Koram Kankaiah, MLC B Lakshminarayana, MLAs Sandra Venkataveeraiah and M Nageswar Rao, State Markfed Vice-Chairman B Rajashekar, DCMS chairman R Seshagiri Rao and others were present.

