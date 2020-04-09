‘3V safe tunnel’, PPE kits for Rachakonda Police

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have installed a ‘3V safe tunnel’ (a disinfectant tunnel) for the staff at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Wednesday. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits were also handed over to the front liner police personnel on duty.

As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited has provided the police personnel with the equipment. This tunnel uses an aerosol technology to provide maximum protection to people passing through it in just around 20 seconds.

“The atomized liquid spray disinfects all surfaces, even those that are not directly exposed to the nozzles. The disinfectant used consists of a combination of a water-soluble polymer and iodine,” said an official.

The solution has been proved to be effective against SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses, the official added.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat thanked the 3V safe tunnel team for their innovative solution and for providing one at their office. Also, 200 PPE kits were handed over to personnel working at isolation centers and those assisting medical staff in dealing with people to be quarantined.

