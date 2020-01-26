4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Telangana

By | Published: 12:52 pm 1:41 pm

Hyderabad: Earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 was recorded in Chinthalapalem and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies in Suryapet district at around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday forcing residents to rush out of their houses.

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has set up Richter Scale at Dondapadu village to study last week’s tremors which reported 4.7 magnitude.

Officials alerted the people to stay out of houses as there were chances for earthquake to occur again.

A team of senior seismologists and earthquake researchers from National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have rushed to Nalgonda to interact with the local district administration and also to get first-hand information of the earthquake on Sunday.

According to reports, the NGRI research team has also met the district administration of Nalgonda over preparedness, following the earthquake.

