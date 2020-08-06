4 Addl SPs transferred in Telangana

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday transferred four Additional Superintendents of Police (ASsP). The list of ASsP and their postings are as follows: – P Shobhan Kumar is posted as ASP (Operations) of Jayashankar Bhupalapally replacing K Suresh Kumar. On transfer, Kumar is directed to report at the office of Director-General of Police (DGP) here. V Tirupati is posted as ASP (Operations) of Bhadradri Kothagudem replacing Atla Ramana Reddy. On transfer, Reddy was asked to report at the DGP’s office.

