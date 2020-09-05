4, including 2 juvenile, held for murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons have been taken into custody by the Mailardevpally police for their alleged involvement in the murder of Shaik Jaweed alias Bawarchi Jaweed at Owaisi Hills on Friday night.

The four persons had picked up an argument with Jaweed while he was on his way home along with two of his friends. The argument ended in the fatal stabbing of Jaweed, said Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP, Rajendranagar.

In another case, wherein Mohammed Javed Khan, 25, a rowdy sheeter from Falaknuma, was stabbed to death on Friday night, four persons including two juveniles have been detained.

“Khan had allegedly snatched cannabis from one of the suspects, following which he retaliated and along with his friends attacked Javeed resulting in his death,” S Devender, SHO, Falaknuma said.

Both the murders took place on the border of the Falaknuma and Mailardevpally police station limits with a span of two hours.

