4 Indians killed in road mishap in Saudi

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Jeddah: Four Indian workers were killed, and many others seriously injured in fatal road mishap that occurred in a hill station, Taif in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

A total of 19 workers were injured and being treated at three different hospitals in the city and among them six were in critical condition according to Mohammed Salem, Indian Consulate Volunteer in Taif, who visited injured and seen the dead bodies.

The deceased were identified as Bihari Lal Shiva Balak, Shoukat Ali from Uttar Pradesh, Ghewar Dalichan from Rajasthan and Fida Hussain Kullu Siddiqui from Mahrashtra. It is not clear how many Indians among injured. Hamna Mariam of Indian consulate along with other officials were working to coordinate with Saudi authorities concerned and families back home in India, according to sources.

The workers were travelling in a van when it rammed into a car on morning 7:01 am in Al Sail area according to Saudi government officials. The workers who had completed their night shift and were proceeding to work in other place on part time basis when the mishap occurred. The workers who were having low wages often look for additional source of income by working beyond their original workplace, which is contrary to labour law in Saudi Arabia.

