4 killed in ONGC Mumbai plant blaze

By | Published: 12:51 pm

Raigad: At least four persons were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a storm water drainage network at the ONGC’s oil and gas processing plant in Uran, officials said here on Tuesday. An official of Navi Mumbai Police Control told IANS that at least four persons were killed so far and some more were feared injured in the tragedy.

The Oil and Natural Gas Commission, which runs the plant, said on Twitter that the fire broke out in the stormwater drainage in the plant and was doused within two hours.Clouds of dark smoke were seen billowing out of the conflagration on the ONGC premises where the fire erupted around 7 a.m. “Fire is being contained. No impact on oil processing and gas diverted to Hazira plants. The situation is being assessed,” an ONGC spokesperson told IANS.

Besides the ONGC’s own fire services and crisis management teams, fire-fighters from Uran, JNPT, Navi Mumbai and surroundings rushed to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known. As a precautionary measure, people in nearby villages have been told to evacuate to safer locations, officials said.

The ONGC hasn’t given any casualty figures. The cause of the fire in Navi Mumbai township near India’s financial capital of Mumbai is not immediately known. The ONGC said there was no impact on oil processing in the plant and the supply of gas has been diverted to another plant.