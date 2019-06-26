4 more TRS leaders pitch in for party offices

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Yet another group of TRS legislators came forward to donate one month’s salary, amounting to a total of Rs 10 lakh, for the construction of the party’s district offices in Telangana.

Four legislators — MLAs Korukanti Chander and KP Vivekanand Goud, and MLCs Shambipur Raju and Naveen Rao — met TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and handed over cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh each. Rama Rao appreciated their gesture.

TRS recently laid the foundation stone for the party offices in 29 districts, with an aim to complete these by October and inaugurate them during Dasara.

Soon after the foundation stones were laid, TRS legislators — MLC and former Minister P Mahender Reddy, MLCs Puranam Satish and Bhanu Prasad; and MLA Balka Suman — handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh to the TRS working president recently.

