4 new judges sworn in as justices of Delhi High Court New Delhi

May 27: Four new judges including a woman judge on Monday took oath as justices of the Delhi High Court.

Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Rajendra Menon administered the oath to new judges — Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, Asha Menon, and Brijesh Sethi.

President Ramnath Kovind has appointed these judges on the recommendation of the Collegium of the Supreme Court.

The appointment of the new judges has taken the working strength of the Delhi High Court to 40 as against the approved strength of 60.