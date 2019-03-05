4 sustain burn injuries in Cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Four members of a family sustained burn injuries when a LPG cylinder exploded in their house at Domalguda in Chikkadpally on Monday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place at the house of one Gouraiah, a businessman located at Boudha Nagar in Domalguda around 11.30 am on Monday.

The man was replacing the LPG cylinder when it apparently ran out of fuel and fire broke out. “Four of the family members including Gouraiah, his sons Srikanth and M Ravikanth and daughter-in-law Santoshi sustained superficial burns in the incident,” said Inspector Chikkadpally, S Venkat Reddy.

On receipt of information, the Chikkadpally police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Property in the house was also damaged in the fire. A fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.