40 Model School students take ill in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Karimnagar: Around 40 students studying in Shankarapatnam Model School (girls) fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning.

While some students complained of stomach-ache after consuming potato curry on Monday night, others had bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea after having upma with tomato chutney for breakfast.

Alert school staff shifted them to local Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. While some students were discharged from the PHC, around 30 students were shifted to district headquarters hospital for better treatment.

After coming to know about the incident, Huzurabad RDO Chennaiah visited the school and inquired about the food served to the students. Food samples were sent to laboratory for examination.

District Education Officer Venkateshwarlu visited the hospital and consoled the students. District Medical and Health Officer personally monitored the treatment being provided to the students.

In a statement, DEO S Venkateshwarlu said 20 students of Shankarapatnam Girls Model School were admitted in district headquarters hospital as they fell sick due to food poisoning. After coming to know about the incident, he along with sartorial officer, J Anuradha, visited the hospital and interacted with the children.

