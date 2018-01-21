40 new dialysis centres to come up across Telangana

By | Published: 7:06 pm 7:13 pm

Adilabad: Minister for Health Dr C Laxma Reddy on Sunday said that as many as 40 dialysis centres would come up across the State, besides filling up 18,000 posts in Medical department soon. He formally inaugurated residential quarters for the staff of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and also a few other new facilities in Adilabad town and at a hospital in Untoor.

He was accompanied by Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Forest and Environment Minister Jogu Ramanna.

Addressing a gathering, Laxma Reddy asserted that paramount importance was being given to providing better quality of medical services for patients in government hospitals. He said that special focus was laid on improving environs of the State-run hospitals on the lines of private nursing homes. He stated that 18,000 posts lying vacant in Medical department would be filled up within a period of two months.

The Minister further stated that focus was laid on not only giving quality treatment but preventing various diseases. “Awareness programmes, immunization, identification of ailments at primary stage and extending appropriate medication is being taken up. Consequently, the number of patients being thronged to government hospitals is growing up like never before,” he explained.

Laxma Reddy informed that steps were being taken to convert semi-autonomous medical science institutions into autonomous ones. He added that government was striving for providing better amenities for the staff of the hospitals. He asserted that the employees were rendering quality services to patients.

Forest and Environment Minister Jogu Ramanna stated that measures were being taken to ensure medical services to patients at government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals. He recollected that Laxma Reddy toured the district six times and reviewed the performance of Medical Department, indicating his commitment. Indrakaran Reddy opined that the Department had undergone several reforms.

Boath MLA R Bapu Rao, State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Loka Bhuma Reddy, legislators A Rekha Naik, Adilabad municipal chairperson R Maneesha were present.