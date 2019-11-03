40 per cent of MANUU faculty lack Urdu skills

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), which was established with a mandate of imparting vocational and technical education in Urdu medium, has about 40 per cent teachers who do not have Urdu speaking or writing skills. These teachers have been imparting education in English.

According to Act of the university, candidates applying for teacher posts in the varsity must have Urdu language skills. The rules were flouted in the earlier recruitments and the candidates with meagre competency was carried out, said Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice Chancellor, MANUU.

Addressing a press conference on achievements of the university in the last four years, here on Saturday, Dr Parvaiz said the administration was ensuring that each faculty member has Urdu language skills besides subject expertise in the present recruitments.

“Now, we cannot remove faculty who do not have Urdu language skills but we are encouraging them to learn the language. We are offering a six-month course in Urdu for the faculty. Those who qualify in the course are being made eligible for career advancement scheme,” he said.

The VC said the varsity ensured transparency in selection of resources for teaching and other positions without giving scope for favouritism to benefit the university. Further, he said that transparency was brought in examination allowing students to check their evaluated answer scripts and raise grievances.

Dr Parvaiz said that varsity has made feedback system from students on teaching a mandatory before end of the semester. This feedback directly goes to teachers concerned. “Earlier, it was voluntary but from now it has been made mandatory for all students,” the VC said. He briefed about the initiatives including establishment of Directorate of Translation and Publication (DTP), Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu (CPUK), two new campuses in Kadapa and Cuttack, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Unit, and revival of Centre for Urdu Culture Studies (CUCS) in last four years.

Dr Parvaiz said the university despite facing fund crunch even to pay salaries for the teaching and non-teaching staff, had been trying to provide all necessary facilities to the students including sports and boarding.

J&K students stare at zero academic year

Students of offsite campuses of MANUU Jammu & Kashmir are staring at zero academic year which means they would lose one academic year. Following abrogation of Article 370, there had been lockdown in the area. Though the govenrment had claimed that normalcy returned, students were not attending the classes.

The university has satellite campus in Budgam district of Jammu & Kashmir and a regional centre in Srinagar and about 300 students were pursuing BEd, MEd and BA programmes.

“Teachers are coming to campuses but students are not attending the classes due to lack of transportation facility. We are anticipating that situation will come to normalcy in a month. We do not want zero academic year but situation might compel so,” said Dr Parvaiz. The VC also said that administration would not make admissions next year for campuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

