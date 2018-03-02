4,000 acres for BARC in Vizag

By | Published: 1:12 am

Visakhapatnam: Over 4,000 acres of land would be acquired in Atchutapuram mandal of the district for setting up Bhabha Atomic Reseach Centre.

Informing this at a review meeting at the Collectorate, District Collector wanted the Revenue officials to resolve all issues pertaining to lands and redress grievances in the villages of Tantadi, and Chippada where land acquisition would be taken up.

The Government rate for land should also be fixed and the compensation should be paid for the displaced persons without delay.

BARC Joint Secretary Alexander, Regional Director Venkataratnam, Joint Collected G. Srujana and others attended the meeting.