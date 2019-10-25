4,000 delegates to attend 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health in the city on October 30. Close to 4,000 delegates, including senior officials from government, doctors, researchers, nurses, TB survivors and civil society organisations from across the world are expected to attend the Union World Conference.

“We are delighted that the Vice President has accepted invitation to attend and formally open the conference”, said Jose Luis Castro, Executive Director, International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease.

Film and television actress Claire Forlani has accepted the role as ambassador for The Union and will speak at the opening ceremony. The theme of the conference is ‘Ending the Emergency’ and the event is expected to make a series of global announcements around prevention efforts that are expected to have significant impact on the epidemic.

