4,000 policemen to be deployed for Bonalu in Hyderabad

Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said elaborate security arrangements were being made for the Bonalu festival on Sunday and Monday.

Around 14,000 policemen drawn from various wings of the City Police including the Commissioner’s Task Force, City Armed Reserve, Commissioner’s Reserve, City Security Wing, Mounted Police unit and civil police would be deployed. Platoons of the Telangana State Special Police and Rapid Action Force companies too would be on the ground to strengthen the security.

Anjani Kumar said the Bonalu festival would be celebrated on Sunday while a procession would be taken out the next day.

The Commissioner later issued orders stating that toddy/ wine shops, including bars in restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad would remain closed from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday in view of the festival.

