Hyderabad: 405 trainee police constables pass out at CAR

Hyderabad: The passing out parade of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPC) of Armed Reserve wings of various districts of Telangana, known as the ‘Deekshant Parade’, was held at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters grounds in Petlaburj here on Tuesday.

A total of 405 trainee constables were trained at the City Training Centre in Petlaburj and Learning Centre, Goshamahal for the nine-month-long Basic Induction Training. For this, after recruitment, trainee constables from Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Warangal and Mahabubnagar had reported in the City Training Centre at Petlaburj and started training from May 1 last year. Officials said that during training, indoor classes were conducted on various acts and laws, law and order, security, personality development, prevention of child sexual abuse, gender sensitisation and anti-human trafficking measures.

“To improve the technical ability of the trainees, tabs were given to them installing all relevant topics of the subjects in the form of Power Point presentations for them to understand and learn topics effectively,” officials said.

Indoor sessions also included cyber crimes and life skills by engaging eminent faculty, while the outdoor sessions saw the cadets being trained in yoga, meditation, physical training, squad drill, lathi drill, arms drill, firing and unarmed modes of combat like Krav Maga.

A special training was also conducted on Defense Police tactics in which the cadets were trained on skills needed for dealing with violent mobs, arresting a suspect possessing firearms and self-defense tactics in various conditions, they said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao, the chief guest of the event, inspected the parade and presented mementos to the trainees who showed excellence in indoor, outdoor, all-round and firing events.

BSP Ravi Kumar, Principal, City Training Centre, administered the oath to the outgoing trainees, who will be performing their regular duties in their respective units from February 1.

M Shiva Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters, presented a report on the training process.