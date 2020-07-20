4,074 new cases take Andhra’s Covid tally past 50K-mark

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Amaravati: With 4,074 new cases in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday, Andhra Pradesh’s daily Covid tally saw a dip compared to the record high of 5,041 cases reported on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 53,724.

As many as 33,580 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 16,195 rapid antigen tests. Till date, 13,49,122 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh.

Twelve of the thirteen districts reported Covid cases in triple figures, with Vizianagaram being the sole exception. East Godavari reported the highest tally of 1,068 positive cases, followed by Guntur (596), Kurnool (559) and West Godavari (354).

Other districts that reported high numbers over the previous 24 hours include Anantapur (342), Srikakulam (261), Prakasam (221), Kadapa (152), Krishna (129), Chittoor (116), Visakhapatnam (102) and Nellore (100).

Vizianagaram with 52 cases was the only district to report double digit covid cases on Monday.

Monday’s figures also featured the second highest death toll on a single day. The state reported 54 deaths compared to the all-time high of 56 deaths recorded on Sunday. As per the latest update, deaths have occurred in 11 of the 13 districts in the state.

The overall death toll in Andhra Pradesh has now shot up to 696, state health officials said. East Godavari and Guntur reported the day’s high of nine deaths each, while Krishna and Anantapur districts reported seven and six deaths, respectively.

Chittoor, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported five deaths each. Similarly, Kurnool and West Godavari reported three deaths each, while Kadapa and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,335 persons were discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres. There are 28,800 active cases in the state at present while 24,228 persons have been declared as cured.

On the brighter side, not a single positive case was detected on Monday among the returnees from other states to Andhra Pradesh. Till date, 2,461 people have been identified as Covid positive among those who returned from other states.

The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 287, while 2174 persons have been declared as recovered till Monday.

acaSimilarly, there were no new cases detected among overseas returnees. The cumulative tally of Covid patients in this category stands at 434, of which 390 persons have been discharged after getting cured.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .