41 bikes, 4 autos seized in cordon and search in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Nizamabad: As many as 41 bikes and 4 autos without proper documents were seized by the Nizamabad Commissionerate police during a cordon and search operation conducted at Rakasipet of Bodhan.

The searches were done at more than 300 houses and police personnel interacted with the house owners explaining the objective of the drive. Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Karthikeya said that people should not rent out their homes to strangers who do not have proper documents. If there are any suspicious persons noticed, people should inform police by dialing 100 services, said the police, adding that people should also come forward to set up CCTV cameras in their houses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .